Nurse Tech helps mother deliver baby in parking lot at HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake

A Nurse Tech sprang into action to help one mother deliver her baby in a parking lot.

According to a release, at around 10 a.m. Friday morning, Nurse Tech Audrey Valdez helped deliver a baby boy in the parking lot of HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake.

That’s after her husband, Ty Joseph Holloway, drove his laboring wife, Laura Holloway, to the hospital.

Valdez was working at the main entrance as a screener and heard screams coming from the main entrance parking lot. She approached the family to assess the situation and realized Laura was in active labor.

A release stated Valdez immediately called for the rapid response team. When Valdez realized that the family wouldn’t make it to the emergency room entrance, Valdez grabbed a blanket.

As soon as she arrived with the blanket and placed it under Laura’s legs, officials said the baby was born.

From left to right: Vanessa Salinas, clinical nurse coordinator. John Armour, chief financial officer, Audrey Valdez, nurse tech, Teresa Simburger, nursing supervisor. (Source: HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake)

The family said the dad actually opened the door and delivered the baby in the car. They said the nurse and response team rushed in to cut the cord and do the rest.

Valdez said after having assisted in delivering three of her grandchildren, she was more than familiar with how to deliver a baby.

“I was not nervous at all. I helped my daughter to deliver three of her children, so this was a rush for me,” said Valdez. “I guess you can say this was the best scenario for me to be at the right place and the right time."

Valdez said this all happened quickly and took what felt like less than five minutes.

Baby Ty weighed in at 6 pounds and 13 ounces and is 20 ½ inches long.

We’re told mom and baby Ty are doing well and are grateful for Valdez’s quick action and the HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake rapid response team