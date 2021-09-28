Nutty Brown Amphitheatre announces final shows before closing

The Nutty Brown Amphitheater has announced its final shows before closing its doors.

The venue's final day is Sunday, November 28 and it's going out with a bang with a two-night country music extravaganza.

For the final weekend, Pat Green, Kevin Fowler, and Jon Wolfe will be performing on Friday, November 26. On Saturday, November 27, Randy Rogers Band, Stoney LaRue, and Roger Creager will be performing.

Nutty Brown has hosted live music for more than 20 years and featured thousands of musicians including Merle Haggard, Dwight Yoakum, and Hank Williams, Jr. just to name a few.

While it's moving from its current location, Nutty Brown says its team is busy developing a new venue in Round Rock at the former McNeil Park with a planned opening of 2022.

Nutty Brown says the new concept will have a larger capacity with a calendar of shows across a wide variety of genres.

Tickets for both of the final shows go on sale Friday, October 1st at 10 a.m.

To purchase tickets to the closing nights, or other Nutty Brown shows this fall, you can go to the Nutty Brown website.

