New York state trooper dies from 9/11-related illness

A New York state trooper who worked at Ground Zero in the days after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack has died.

Trooper Jennifer Czarnecki, a 20-year veteran of the State Police, died on Saturday from a 9/11-related illness, according to Acting Superintendent Kevin Bruen.

The rookie trooper had been on the police force for less than a year when she was assigned to the State Police team conducting search-and-recovery efforts in Lower Manhattan in the aftermath of the destruction of the World Trade Center.

Over the course of her law enforcement career, Czarnecki was assigned to Troop D, based in Oneida, and Troop A, based out of Batavia.

Czarnecki retired on Nov. 3 because of the progression of her illness, police said.

She is survived by her husband, mother, and brother.

