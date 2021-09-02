NYC flooding: MTA bus ‘full of water’ in dramatic video

Hurricane Ida’s remnants dumped historic rain on New York City, causing floodwaters to gush down the aisle of an MTA shuttle bus in Brooklyn on Wednesday.

RELATED: How much rain did NYC get from Storm Ida?

In a video posted on social media, water is shown flowing down the aisle of the bus full of passengers. Twitter user @TriumfNYC posted the footage after midnight, saying the bus was "full of water."

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio issued a state of emergency for the city as the storm halted subways and power outages hit the area.

"We’re enduring a historic weather event tonight with record-breaking rain across the city, brutal flooding and dangerous conditions on our roads," de Blasio said, while declaring a state of emergency in New York City late Wednesday.

RELATED: DEADLY FLOODING: Bodies pulled, others rescued in NYC, NJ storm waters

At least 26 deaths have been reported and linked to the flooding across the Northeast.

Eight people died when they became trapped in flooded basements, New York City police said. Five people were found dead in an apartment complex in Elizabeth, New Jersey, the city’s mayor and spokesperson told local media. Outside Philadelphia, officials reported "multiple fatalities," saying no additional details were immediately available.

RELATED: 4 dead in flooded Elizabeth, NJ apartment complex

New York transit authorities said multiple trains were disrupted due to "excessive water" entering the station.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood emergency late on Wednesday night, describing the flooding as "life-threatening," and urging locals to avoid travel where possible.

Multiple tornado warnings were also in place across the Northeast.

Advertisement

The Associated Press and Storyful contributed to this story.