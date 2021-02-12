NYC man charged with threatening to kill politicians, media figures

article

A New York City man could be imprisoned for years after being charged with threatening past and present political figures and media personalities on social media, authorities announced Friday.

Rickey Johnson, also known as "Nigel Dawn Defarren," was arrested Thursday night after allegedly posting public videos on Instagram in which he threatened to kill a United States Senator, a member of the United States House of Representatives, other current and former elected officials, and several cable news broadcasters.

"Rickey Johnson allegedly threatened to kill several cable news broadcasters and current and former U.S. Senators and members of the House in rage-fueled posts on Instagram and in chilling private messages," Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said in a statement. "Among the many great freedoms Americans enjoy is the right to engage in political discourse, and disagreements are natural and healthy; but when invective metastasizes into threats of harm or even death, law enforcement will act swiftly to bring the person responsible to justice."

According to court papers, Johnson on Jan. 30 sent a private message to a cable news broadcaster saying: "you will all be held accountable . . . you will be killed."

The figures who were targets of the threats were not named in court papers.

A criminal complaint said Johnson in one video posted online attacked supporters of former President Donald Trump, saying they kill police officers.

The criminal complaint said Johnson's messages threatened by name two additional broadcasters, and it added that Johnson posted public messages on Feb. 3 in which he said he intended to kill two of the same broadcasters.

A day later, according to the complaint, Johnson posted public messages threatening, among others, a U.S. senator, a member of Congress, a former House speaker and a governor.

It said Johnson declared that the senator was "dead" and would be "executed," that Johnson was "going to kill" the member of Congress, and that the governor "will be executed" and "will be killed."

Another public post, the complaint said, was directed principally at the former House speaker, saying: "I am going to kill you. I’m gonna kill all of you."

"Rickey Johnson, as alleged in this federal complaint, took aim at the foundations of our shared democracy and way of life, threatening not only elected United States officials but several working journalists," said NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea. "From the earliest stages of this investigation, the NYPD Intelligence Bureau and our partners in the United States Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of New York worked closely to make sure this individual would be brought to justice."

