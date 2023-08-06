Oak Grove Fire: Wildfire in San Marcos being contained, no growth

The Texas A&M Forest Service says that the Oak Grove Fire in San Marcos remains at an estimated 400 acres as of August 6 and is 50% contained.

Officials say there was no growth on the fire and that some flare-ups and smoke can be seen across the fire area but that there are interior to containment lines.

The road to the Oak Grove Fire is closed for clean up as first responders are working around the clock to fully contain the fire.

"Crews have been working, and we are expecting to continue to see this weather pattern continue, so folks are getting off the line and getting rehab, refreshed, getting swapped out with fresh crews, and then we’re back at it", says Walter Flocke with the Texas A&M Forest Service.

The Oak Grove fire started around 1:30 p.m. on August 5 and crews remain on scene cleaning up the aftermath of hundreds of acres scorched.

"We are expecting a lot of that in the next week with the weather being what it is," Flocke says.

"It’s one of those things where the Hays County folks the surrounding area fire departments those people, volunteers there spending a lot of time and effort away from their family," says Frank Abernathy who lives in San Marcos.

Abernathy lives just a few miles from the oak grove fire and is familiar with the wildfire preparation process.

"We started doing our to go bag stuff getting things ready. We’ve got a bunch of cats and dogs,",says Abernathy.

A dozen homes had been evacuated, and 60 homes were threatened by the blaze but within the next 24 hours the order was lifted.

"No evacuations in place we stayed with that all day folks that live in the infected area have been allowed back to their home in traffic flow is restricted to locals only," says Flocke.

According to the National Fire Protection Association it is recommended to develop an emergency evacuation plan and practice it with everyone in your home.

"When something like this happens you have to either realize you need to get out of here quick or pay attention to the way the wind is blowing, but that could change, so you don’t want to take a chance," says Abernathy.

At this time the cause of the fire remains under investigation.