Fox Fire: Wildfire burning in San Marcos

The Hays County Office of Emergency Management says that crews are battling a wildfire called the Fox Fire in San Marcos.

The fire is estimated to be about 70 acres as of 4:22 p.m. on August 5.

Officials say that volunteers were called out to the incident in the 200 block of Oak Grove Road.

The Hays County WIldland Task Force is also responding, and air assets were as well.

Hays County OEM says that for any homes that are being evacuated, the Promised Land Church is open as a temporary shelter. It's located at 1650 Lime Kiln Road in San Marcos.

This is a developing story and will be updated as a more details become available.