Odessa police officer among victims in Texas flooding

The Odessa Police Department announced one of its police officers is among the victims of the deadly flooding across Central Texas.

Officer Bailey Martin

What we know:

Officer Bailey Martin was identified as one of the victims on Monday night, according to the department.

The officer's remains are currently in a facility in Travis County. Honor guard members and officers who knew Bailey are watching over the officer's casket until it is released. They will then give it a police escort back to Odessa.

The department says "several other family members" were also killed in the flooding.

Odessa Police are now wearing mourning bands over their badges and flags in front of the Odessa Police Department have been lowered to half-staff.

Residents in Odessa are being encouraged to replace their porch lights with blue bulbs for the rest of the week in Bailey's memory.

What they're saying:

"Our prayers go out to them and to everyone affected by this devastating natural disaster," wrote the Odessa Police Department on social media.

How you can help

What you can do:

You can join FOX in supporting the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country’s Kerr County Flood Relief Fund, which will help provide relief to communities and with rebuilding efforts.

LINK: Click here for the site to make a donation .