Officer-involved shooting in East Austin, nearby school on lockout

The Austin Police Department is on scene of an officer-involved shooting in East Austin. The shooting happened in the 6100 block of Manor Road as police were reportedly attempting to serve a warrant.

Austin Independent School District Police Department Chief Ashley Gonzalez says that Pecan Springs Elementary is under a lockout as police investigate reports of an armed suspect.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

The Austin Police Association tweeted out that a homicide suspect shot at law enforcement and fled the scene. It says that all officers are okay and says that a reverse phone notification was sent out to residents in the area asking people to shelter in place.

Advertisement

No other details are known at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.