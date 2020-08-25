Officer-involved shooting in East Austin, nearby school on lockout
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is on scene of an officer-involved shooting in East Austin. The shooting happened in the 6100 block of Manor Road as police were reportedly attempting to serve a warrant.
Austin Independent School District Police Department Chief Ashley Gonzalez says that Pecan Springs Elementary is under a lockout as police investigate reports of an armed suspect.
The Austin Police Association tweeted out that a homicide suspect shot at law enforcement and fled the scene. It says that all officers are okay and says that a reverse phone notification was sent out to residents in the area asking people to shelter in place.
No other details are known at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.