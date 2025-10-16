Officer-involved shooting in North Austin; police provide new details

The Brief Austin Police Department provided new details on officer-involved shooting Incident happened in North Austin on October 12



The Austin Police Department provided new details about the officer-involved shooting that happened in North Austin on October 12.

The backstory:

Just before 3 a.m. on October 12, an Austin Police officer witnessed a drive-by shooting at North Creek Dr. and E. Rundberg Lane.

The officer followed the suspect's car as it was turning right onto Parkfield Dr.

Exiting the car, the officer gave commands to the individual, which led to the officer firing two shots.

The suspect drove away from the scene, but the vehicle was found a short time later parked on a side street.

Officers found a person with a gunshot to the neck inside the car. Police say they are not sure if the gunshot was from the officer or from the initial shooting.

That person was taken to the hospital for their injuries.