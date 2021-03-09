Officials: Burn ban issued for Travis County, expires April 7

A burn ban has been issued for Travis County.

The burn ban goes into effect March 9 and will expire on Wednesday, April 7, unless further action is taken by the county judge or county fire marshal prior to that date.

"The historic winter storm we experienced last month led to a significant amount of vegetation dying or being freeze-burned. The dry vegetation, combined with high winds and low humidity levels, can be a recipe for disaster," said Travis County Chief Fire Marshal Tony Callaway. "With gusty winds in the forecast in coming days, small fires can easily spread. Therefore, it’s necessary to issue a new burn ban."

This ban on outdoor burning does not affect prescribed burns conducted under the supervision of a prescription burn manager, according to the Travis County Commissioners Court. It also does not affect outdoor welding, cutting or grinding operations, and outdoor hot works operations conducted in accordance with the guidelines established by the Travis County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Residents within Travis County are urged to show caution when conducting outdoor grilling and barbecuing. It is also recommended residents have water nearby in case of a fire.

Call 9-1-1 immediately if a fire gets out of control. If you have questions about the burn ban, contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at 512-854-4621.

