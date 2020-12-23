Many still traveling despite health officials advising against it

Many will be staying close to home during the holidays and following the advice of health officials but that's not the case for everyone. A lot of people are still flying or hitting the roads and if you're choosing to do there are some things you can do to make the trip a little safer.

AAA estimates that about 85 million Americans will travel between today (12/23) and January 3 which is down about a third from a normal year.

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (ABIA) is definitely not as busy as it was a year ago on December 23 but FOX 7 Austin's John Krinjak saw a steady line of travelers in the security line at around 6:30 a.m.

ABIA says that over the weekend on Saturday (12/19) it saw the highest number of passengers flying out of the airport since March, about 13,000 people.

The CDC is urging Americans to avoid traveling because officials say it increases your chances of getting and spreading COVID-19. Austin Public Health echoed those sentiments and says it wants to see more people get vaccinated before gathering with people outside their household.

Health officials realize many will still be traveling so if you are here are some tips to stay safe:

Drive if you can to reduce contact with people

Wear two masks for added protection if you're flying

Wash hands frequently

Maintain social distancing

Get tested before you leave for your trip and after you come back regardless of if you're experiencing any symptoms

Consider quarantining for seven days after you return from your trip regardless of if you're experiencing any symptoms

State troopers will be stepping up enforcement on the roads as well looking for speeders, drunk drivers, and people not wearing seat belts. Officials also ask drivers to put the phones down and to not drive distracted.

