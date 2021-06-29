Officials say virtual learning to blame for poor STAAR testing scores

The results are in for Texas’ first STAAR testing since the pandemic began, and the news isn’t good. In fact, scores from this year’s test show nearly 40% of students failed. District officials across the state are blaming the standardized test slump on virtual learning.

Failure rates on the 2021 tests were higher almost across the board, with results showing four in ten students unprepared for the next grade level. The failure rate for the reading portion of the test was 4% higher compared with 2019. For math, 16% more students failed this year.

The results also show a pronounced impact of virtual learning on test scores. Districts in which less than 25% of students were learning virtually, saw a 9% drop in math scores. But districts with more than 75% of students going virtual, saw math scores that were 32% worse.

Although the largest proficiency declines were in math, results show learning disruptions in all subject areas and grade levels, except high school English.

One big unknown that remains is how much of an academic impact remote learning had on students in Kindergarten through second grade, who don’t receive the STAAR test. Some administrators say they anticipate schools will feel the effect of the pandemic for several years to come.

Many Texas school districts are already taking steps to stem the damage, including beefing up tutoring opportunities. Some districts are seeing summer enrollment triple their usual numbers. Meanwhile, the Texas Legislature passed a bill that is allowing districts to use some new tools, including enlisting retired teachers to lend a hand.

Over the weekend, Texas lawmakers also passed a bill designed to help failing high school students graduate. HB 999 amends state law to allow seniors to graduate based on an Individual Graduation Committee decision, regardless of how they did on their STAAR exams or their final exams. However, the new law requires the Committee to set up a plan for the student to complete in each subject area they failed. That includes remedial learning, completion of a project, and preparing a portfolio of work samples.

