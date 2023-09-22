Oklahoma judge arrested in Austin for road rage

A judge from Oklahoma was arrested for a road rage incident in East Austin.

On September 11, Austin police responded to reports of gunfire in East Austin.

A witness told officers a man in a white SUV was shooting a gun while driving down the street.

Brian Lovell mug shot. (Travis County Sheriff's Office)

Police say Brian Noel Lovell damaged five parked cars and "intentionally rear-ended another vehicle" at E. 7th and I-35.

He was charged with deadly conduct in Travis County.

Lovell is a judge from Garfield County, Oklahoma.