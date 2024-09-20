Parts of Old Settlers Park to close for major construction project

The brief Parts of Old Settlers Park in Round Rock will close for a major construction project starting Monday, Sept. 23. The city said this project might disrupt the routines of people who walk the trails or use the playground.



Starting Monday, Sept. 23, parts of Old Settlers Park in Round Rock will be blocked off to the public for the beginning of a major renovation plan.

The city says it won't impact any of its major events, but over the next three years, it might disrupt the routines of people who walk the trails or use the playground.

Construction crews will start at the Joanne Land playground.

It’s a family favorite spot for the Traboulays.

"I picked them up from school, and they were just excited to come to the playground, and this is their best one. They love it," said Jeevan Traboulay, a Round Rock resident. "They were like, ‘Let’s go to the big playground, daddy.’"

The playground will bid farewell to Old Settler Park next week.

"What you can expect is really about $14.4 million worth of improvement just in this section," said Rick Atkins, the Round Rock parks and recreation director.

That money comes from a 2023 bond, which sets millions aside just for Old Settlers Park.

"We used to say that we used to have traffic. About a million people come through this park each year," said Atkins. "Now we have two million plus. We need to do some things to make sure we have a safe park for build-out."

Under the 2023 bond, the city will level the Joanne Land playground into a grassy area and build a new one just south of the nearby pavilion on Harrell Pkwy.

MORE STORIES:

"So what that means, by moving it, we get a brand new one, a custom playscape that’s going to be larger than this one, a little bit cooler, and we think it’s something that this public will enjoy," said Atkins.

The city plans to build a double-decker pavilion that will overlook a new amphitheater, north of its current playground.

The parks department hasn’t decided if it will keep the old pavilion or tear it down. However, it does have plans to expand the bathrooms next door to it.

"There’s going to be a lot of change and a lot of new positive things coming to our community," said Atkins.

After the first phase, $170 million will build a new rec center, track, pickleball courts, and administration building for the parks department. Other fields and tennis courts could see some expansion and remodeling, too.

All this will happen at the same park where two women lost their lives during a mass shooting this summer. There is no word on plans for a memorial.

"At this point in time, we don’t have anything in the books, but we’re always looking at ways to improve and honor any citizen or resident here," said Atkins.

Parks Director Rick Atkins added he’s not ready to release renderings for the new playground yet, but that's something the Traboulays aren't too worried about.

"Change is always good, sometimes, most of the time, right?," said Traboulay. "And if they’re going to update it to better stuff for the kids, why not?

The city said construction to remove the Joanne Land playground and finish the new one should be done by this time next year.

The other projects could take the next three years.