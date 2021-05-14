APD: One dead after single-vehicle crash in North Austin

The Austin Police Department has identified Caleb Hernandez as the victim of a fatal crash that occurred in North Austin on May 9.

APD says at approximately 3:14 a.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash where the driver struck a metal highway pole on the 9400 block of Research Blvd.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

The driver and three passengers were transported to area hospitals. Police say Hernandez, who was a passenger, was pronounced dead at 4:24 a.m. at St. David’s Round Rock Hospital.

This is Austin’s 38th fatal traffic crash this year, resulting in 40 deaths. On the date of this crash in 2020, there were 32 fatal crashes resulting in 34 fatalities.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at 512-974-6935, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Advertisement

You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.