Pedestrian dies after being hit by a vehicle in Northwest Austin

Austin-Travis County EMS says a pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle in Northwest Austin.

It happened around 8 a.m. near the intersection of U.S. 183 Hwy and Balcones Club Drive.

ATCEMS immediately started CPR, but after extensive resuscitative efforts, they say the patient died.

Emergency crews say you should avoid the area because there will be extended road closures in the area while police investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.