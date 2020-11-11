One person arrested after deadly crash in Eastern Travis County

A woman is dead and one person has been arrested after an early morning crash in Eastern Travis County.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. on East 290 in Manor near FM 973.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Officials say that when medics arrived they found a female victim and CPR was started but those efforts were unsuccessful and she died at the scene.

Another victim, an adult male, was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious injuries. His current condition is not known.

Officials say one person was arrested on an intoxication charge.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS