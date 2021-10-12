One person dead after hit-and-run crash in South Austin

One person is dead after a hit-and-run crash in South Austin and police are looking for the driver of the car.

The Austin Police Department says the person was hit by a car on Ben White near I-35 shortly before 9:45 p.m. on October 11.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was not at the scene when officers arrived.

The person who was hit was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they are looking for a white vehicle but no other details were given.

If you have any details about this case you're asked to call 512-472-TIPS (8477).

