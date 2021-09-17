One person hospitalized after overnight fire on William Cannon

One person has been hospitalized after an overnight fire.

It happened at an apartment building n the 6600 block of West William Cannon near the Y in Oak Hill.

Investigators say the fire was in the kitchen of the building and that it was put out quickly.

Firefighters rescued one person inside who was found unconscious.

Austin-Travis County EMS was able to help the person regain consciousness before taking them to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Austin Fire Department says the cause of the fire was accidental due to unattended cooking.

Three people in surrounding apartments have been displaced temporarily due to water damage and officials say they will be placed by apartment management into other apartments.

