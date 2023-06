One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in Riverside Thursday, according to Austin police.

On Thursday, June 29 at around 12:48 p.m., police responded to a "shoot/stab hot shot" in the 2000 block of Kenneth Avenue.

One person was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This is an active investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.