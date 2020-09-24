One person killed after driver drives across median, strikes sign

One person is dead following a traffic incident in North Austin. It happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 9100 block of southbound Research Boulevard on Tuesday, September 15.

According to police, a silver 2016 Ford Escape driven by 38-year-old Austin Boggus was southbound in the 9100 block of Research Blvd. when the vehicle left the roadway for an unknown reason. The Escape crossed over into the grassy median where it traveled approximately 340 feet before striking the concrete base of a sign.

Austin Boggus was transported to Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas where he died from his injuries on Friday, September 18.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case should call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-6935. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

