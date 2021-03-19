One woman dies in house fire on Little Fatima Lane in NE Austin

Investigators are looking at what sparked a fire at a home in Northeast Austin that left one woman dead.

The Austin Fire Department says a neighbor called 9-1-1 at around 3:30 a.m. after seeing the fire at the home on Little Fatima Lane which is near Parmer and Yager.

As firefighters were trying to put out the flames, officials say they found a woman unresponsive upstairs in the home. First responders tried to save her but they were unsuccessful and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say no one else was inside the home.

