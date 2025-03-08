Onion Creek Fire 100% contained, officials say

The Brief The Onion Creek Fire has been contained. The fire started on Thursday. The cause of the fire has not been determined.



The wildfire that started burning in Hays County earlier this week has been contained.

Onion Creek Fire

What we know:

On Saturday morning, the Texas A&M Forest Service said that the Onion Creek Fire is 100 percent contained.

The fire started late Thursday afternoon in the Ruby Ranch area near Buda.

The fire burned a total of 190 acres.

No structures were damaged and no one was hurt, but some in the area were forced to evacuate for a time.

All state resources that helped with the operation to put out the flames have been released.

What we don't know:

So far, there is no word on the cause of the fire.