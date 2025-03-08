Expand / Collapse search

Onion Creek Fire 100% contained, officials say

Published  March 8, 2025 4:22pm CST
Hays County


    • The Onion Creek Fire has been contained.
    • The fire started on Thursday.
    • The cause of the fire has not been determined.

HAYS COUNTY, Texas - The wildfire that started burning in Hays County earlier this week has been contained.

Onion Creek Fire

What we know:

On Saturday morning, the Texas A&M Forest Service said that the Onion Creek Fire is 100 percent contained.

The fire started late Thursday afternoon in the Ruby Ranch area near Buda.

The fire burned a total of 190 acres.

No structures were damaged and no one was hurt, but some in the area were forced to evacuate for a time.

All state resources that helped with the operation to put out the flames have been released.

What we don't know:

So far, there is no word on the cause of the fire. 

