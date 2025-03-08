Onion Creek Fire 100% contained, officials say
HAYS COUNTY, Texas - The wildfire that started burning in Hays County earlier this week has been contained.
Onion Creek Fire
What we know:
On Saturday morning, the Texas A&M Forest Service said that the Onion Creek Fire is 100 percent contained.
The fire started late Thursday afternoon in the Ruby Ranch area near Buda.
The fire burned a total of 190 acres.
No structures were damaged and no one was hurt, but some in the area were forced to evacuate for a time.
All state resources that helped with the operation to put out the flames have been released.
What we don't know:
So far, there is no word on the cause of the fire.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Texas A&M Forest Service.