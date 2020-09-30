Operation Blue Santa cancels annual parade, not accepting toy donations

Big changes are coming to Austin Police Operation Blue Santa this year.

For the first time in 30 years, organizers have canceled the Chuy's Children Giving to Children Parade due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the non-profit will also not accept toy donations.

Instead, Blue Santa is asking for money so it can buy toy and food gift cards for participating families.

If you'd like to donate you can head to the Blue Santa website.

You can also call 512-974-BLUE (2583) or email bluesanta@austintexas.gov.

