APD's Operation Blue Santa hosting toy drive in South Austin

The Austin Police Department is hosting a toy drive for Operation Blue Santa on August 27.

The event will run from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Walmart located at 710 E. Ben White Blvd. in South Austin.

Free coffee, orange juice and donuts will be provided to those in attendance. Photo opportunities with Blue Santa and Mrs. Claus will also be available.

Those interested in donating are encouraged to bring new toys to the event. Aside from the toy drive, Operation Blue Santa accepts toy donations at several locations throughout the city. Click here to view drop-off sites.

2022 marks Operation Blue Santa's 50th Anniversary. Those who donate or volunteer this year will receive a commemorative shirt.

Last year, Blue Santa served 5,399 families and 13,703 children.

