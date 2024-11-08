Operation Front Porch to kick off Nov. 12 in Round Rock

The Brief Operation Front Porch operates from Tuesday, Nov. 12 to Friday, Dec. 20 Round Rock residents can mail their packages to the Round Rock Police Department This is a free service provided by RRPD



Operation Front Porch is returning for the 2024 holiday season in Round Rock.

The Round Rock Police Department says its annual program allows residents to ship packages directly to the police department, thus providing a secure solution to prevent holiday package thefts.

From Nov. 12 to Dec. 20, residents can send packages to the police department. To use Operation Front Porch, send your packages to:

[Your Name]

Round Rock Police Department

2701 North Mays Street

Round Rock, TX 78665

Residents can pick up their packages:

Monday – Friday: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday: 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

There is no pick-up on Sundays or from Nov. 28 to Dec. 1 due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Packages must be collected within three days of arrival, and the final pick-up day is Friday, Dec. 20.

In order to pick up your packages, you will need to have:

A government-issued ID

Proof of order or shipment receipt

Proof of guardianship or the child's ID if picking up for a child

Only Round Rock residents are eligible. Packages must weigh under 50 lbs and the name on the pick-up ID must match the mailing label.

Round Rock police say this service is provided at no cost.