Operation Front Porch to kick off Nov. 12 in Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas - Operation Front Porch is returning for the 2024 holiday season in Round Rock.
The Round Rock Police Department says its annual program allows residents to ship packages directly to the police department, thus providing a secure solution to prevent holiday package thefts.
From Nov. 12 to Dec. 20, residents can send packages to the police department. To use Operation Front Porch, send your packages to:
[Your Name]
Round Rock Police Department
2701 North Mays Street
Round Rock, TX 78665
Residents can pick up their packages:
- Monday – Friday: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Saturday: 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
There is no pick-up on Sundays or from Nov. 28 to Dec. 1 due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
Packages must be collected within three days of arrival, and the final pick-up day is Friday, Dec. 20.
In order to pick up your packages, you will need to have:
- A government-issued ID
- Proof of order or shipment receipt
- Proof of guardianship or the child's ID if picking up for a child
Only Round Rock residents are eligible. Packages must weigh under 50 lbs and the name on the pick-up ID must match the mailing label.
Round Rock police say this service is provided at no cost.