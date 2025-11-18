Operation Front Porch returns in Round Rock for the holidays
ROUND ROCK, Texas - Operation Front Porch is back for 2025 in Round Rock.
What we know:
Operation Front Porch officially kicked off at the Round Rock Police Department on Monday, Nov. 17.
Until Friday, Dec. 19, residents can ship their holiday packages directly to RRPD and pick them up safely for free. To use Operation Front Porch, send your packages to:
[Your Name]
Round Rock Police Department
2701 North Mays Street
Round Rock, TX 78665
Residents can pick up their packages:
- Monday – Friday: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Saturdays: 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. (only on Dec. 6 and Dec. 13)
There is no pick-up on Sundays or from Nov. 27-30 due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Packages must be collected within three days of delivery and the final pick-up day is Dec. 19.
In order to pick up your packages, you will need to have:
- A government-issued ID
- Proof of order or shipment receipt
- Proof of guardianship or the child's ID if picking up for a child
Only Round Rock residents are eligible. Packages must weigh under 50 lbs and the name on the pick-up ID must match the mailing label.
Dig deeper:
Round Rock police also offers a Safety Exchange Zone year-round for people making purchases through Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace or other online marketplaces.
The Source: Information comes from the Round Rock Police Department