Operation Front Porch returns in Round Rock for the holidays

Operation Front Porch is back for 2025 in Round Rock.

What we know:

Operation Front Porch officially kicked off at the Round Rock Police Department on Monday, Nov. 17.

Until Friday, Dec. 19, residents can ship their holiday packages directly to RRPD and pick them up safely for free. To use Operation Front Porch, send your packages to:

[Your Name]

Round Rock Police Department

2701 North Mays Street

Round Rock, TX 78665

Residents can pick up their packages:

Monday – Friday: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturdays: 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. (only on Dec. 6 and Dec. 13)

There is no pick-up on Sundays or from Nov. 27-30 due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Packages must be collected within three days of delivery and the final pick-up day is Dec. 19.

In order to pick up your packages, you will need to have:

A government-issued ID

Proof of order or shipment receipt

Proof of guardianship or the child's ID if picking up for a child

Only Round Rock residents are eligible. Packages must weigh under 50 lbs and the name on the pick-up ID must match the mailing label.

Dig deeper:

Round Rock police also offers a Safety Exchange Zone year-round for people making purchases through Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace or other online marketplaces.