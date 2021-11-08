Operation Front Porch returns to Round Rock for 2021 holiday season

Operation Front Porch is back in Round Rock for 2021.

Operation Front Porch is open to all Round Rock residents, free of charge. The program allows residents to ship their holiday packages to their local police department for secure delivery.

The program begins on Nov. 8. The last day to pick up packages is Dec. 23.

Packages must be picked up within three days of arrival at the police department, according to the city's website. Package pick-up will not be available during the Thanksgiving holiday (Nov. 25-28).

Packages must be under 50 lbs and picked up within three days of arrival at the police department. Also, the name of the person picking up the package must match the name on the mailing label.

Ship packages to:

[Your name]

Round Rock Police Department

2701 North Mays Street

Round Rock, TX 78665

Pick-up times:

Nov. 8 to Dec. 3, Monday to Friday, 8 am to 5 pm

Dec. 6 to Dec. 23, Monday to Friday, 8 am to 6:30 pm

December Saturdays, 10:30 am to 12:30 pm

No pick-up on Sundays

Items needed to pick up your package:

Government-issued identification card Order/shipment proof of receipt. For parents picking-up packages addressed to their child(ren), parent must provide proof of guardianship and/or the child’s identification

If you purchase gifts on Craiglist or other exchange websites, you can make the transaction in the Safety Exchange Zones in the Round Rock Police Department's lobby and public parking lot. This service is available year-round, according to police.

