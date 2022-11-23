Santa needs your help answering letters

It's the season of giving, and Santa needs your help answering his letters.

The U.S. Postal Service is looking for people all over the country to adopt letters written by children and families for Operation Santa.

For 110 years, the program has provided holiday magic thanks to the generosity of strangers.

To participate, go to USPSOperationSanta.com, click on the registration link and follow the prompts. Registration begins today.

Once approved, from Nov. 28 to Dec. 19, you'll be able to search through the letters and choose one or more wish to fulfill.

Businesses and other organizations can also get into the spirit of the season by creating teams to adopt letters.

Santa’s helpers are available to answer questions at operationsanta@usps.gov.