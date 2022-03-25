TikTok Orbeez Challenge causes panic at Royse City High School

A North Texas high school had to go on lockdown after police said a group of students participating in a popular TikTok challenge caused a panic.

Royse City police said they got a call around 8 a.m. Friday from someone who witnessed a person in the Royse City High School parking lot point a gun at another person. The witness then saw several people running from the area into the school.

Officers quickly responded to the school and placed it on lockdown believing someone with a gun may be on campus.

They later discovered several students had been using airsoft or BB guns to shoot water gel pellets at each other in the parking lot. It was apparently part of the trending social media challenge called the Orbeez Challenge.

"This occurred in the parking lot before school and no students were hurt. Referred to as the Orbeez Challenge on TikTok, this is yet another senseless trend that is disrupting the school environment, causing a strain on law enforcement and is resulting in serious legal ramifications for students across the nation," Royse City ISD said in a letter to parents.

FOX 4 spoke to a woman who lives nearby who was concerned about what happened.

"You don't take it lightly, whether it be a BB gun, pellet gun, paint gun. You just don't bring that stuff to school. That's my thought," Gayla Foley said.

The school district said five students who were involved were detained and will face serious consequences. They won't be charged with a crime, though.

Parents are being urged to talk to their children about the importance of making good choices and avoiding viral challenges that can have a significant impact on their future.

The school returned to normal operations after the lockdown was lifted.

Royse City is in Rockwall County, northeast of Dallas.

