Organizations help those experiencing food insecurity, get people registered to vote

Catholic Charities of Central Texas and El Buen Samaritano are getting eligible voters registered and also helping those experiencing food insecurity.

The two non-profits teamed up for a pop-up event where deputized registrars were present at El Buen Samartino's already existing drive-thru food pantry.

Families in need will have the opportunity to receive healthy foods and produce all while getting registered to vote for the upcoming November election.

Food access and basic needs support has been a growing issue for many Austin families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Today's event is a way to provide for struggling families while giving them the chance to have their voices heard in electing our country's leadership.

