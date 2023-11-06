Organizations working to make veteran homelessness a thing of the past
AUSTIN, Texas - As we approach Veterans Day, organizations across the country are working to make veteran homelessness a thing of the past.
Leading up to the holiday, Americans are taking some time to honor those who have served our country. But, despite sacrificing so much, many veterans end up living on the streets after leaving the military.
David Traxler, the executive director of U.S. VETS Houston, joined FOX 7 Austin's Mike Warren to discuss.