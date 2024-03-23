Overnight road closures on I-35 set for this week

Overnight road closures in North Austin, South Austin and San Marcos could impact your drive in the coming week.

I-35 Capital Express North

Northbound I-35 at US 183

The right lane will be closed nightly. The US 183 entrance ramp will also be closed.

The closure is set for Sunday, March 24 through Monday, March 25, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Northbound I-35 at Rundberg Lane

The right lane will be closed nightly. The Tech Ridge Boulevard exit 244 will also be closed.

The closure is set for Monday, March 25 through Wednesday, March 27 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Northbound I-35 from Braker Lane to Tech Ridge Boulevard

This area of I-35 will have full rolling closures nightly.

The closure is set for Monday, March 25 through Wednesday, March 27, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Northbound I-35 from VFW Road to Tech Ridge Boulevard

This area of I-35 will be reduced to one lane. The Tech Ridge entrance ramp will also be closed.

The closure is set for Sunday, March 24 through Monday, March 25, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-35 Capital Express South

Northbound I-35 from Boggy Creek to Stassney Lane

This will be reduced to one lane nightly.

The closure is set for Sunday, March 24 through Thursday, March 28, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Southbound I-35 from SH 71/Ben White Boulevard to William Cannon Drive

This area will be reduced to one lane nightly.

This closure is set for Sunday, March 24 through Thursday, March 28, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Northbound I-35 frontage road from Slaughter Lane to Boggy Creek

The right lane will be closed nightly.

This closure is set for Sunday, March 24 through Thursday, March 28 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Southbound I-35 frontage road at Stassney Lane

The left lane will be closed nightly.

This closure is set for Sunday, March 24 through Thursday, March 28, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Southbound I-35 frontage road at William Cannon Drive

The left lane will be closed nightly.

This closure is set for Monday, March 25 through Wednesday, March 27, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

I-35 at SH 123

Northbound I-35 from SH 123 to SH 80/Hopkins Street

I-35 will be reduced to one lane nightly in this area. Multiple entrance and exit ramps will also be closed.

This closure is set for Sunday, March 24 through Wednesday, March 27, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Southbound I-35 from SH 80/Hopkins Street to SH 123

I-35 will be reduced to one lane in this area.

The closure is set for Thursday, March 28, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.