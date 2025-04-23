Overnight storms bring rain, hail to Central Texas

The Brief Overnight storms brought rain and hail to Central Texas Many Williamson County residents found hail blanketing their yards after the first round A second round of storms brought under an inch of rain throughout Wilco



Storms Tuesday night brought rain and hail to Central Texas.

Local impact from storms

Local perspective:

Parts of Williamson County were hit hard by hail.

"I've never heard anything like this before. I wasn't even able to hear my son talk to me. We had to yell," Mayra De La Vega, a Georgetown resident, said. "The hail was hitting the windows. The roof just sounded like it was going to collapse. That's how wild it was."

"The hail, it was about golf ball sized, and the hail on that metal roof sounded like a baseball team with bats just banging as hard as they could. I mean it was really, really loud and intense," resident Gwen Gabriel said.

The county says in the first round of storms, they had hail ranging in size from half an inch to an inch and a half in southeast Georgetown, northeast Round Rock, and Hutto.

Many found hail blanketing their yards.

"I guess it was you know lightning, and then all of a sudden this little boom, little ding, you know ding, and it got more and more and it was just - I've been in hailstorms before, but this was really kind of scary because it was loud," another resident said.

The second round of storms brought under an inch of rain throughout the county.

Williamson County says they didn't have any roads closed due to flooding.

In Pflugerville, rain caused low water crossings and pedestrian bridges in the city's park trail system to be closed Wednesday morning.

Roofing contractor weighs in on next steps

What you can do:

Many people were checking their property for damage on Wednesday morning - as were roofers.

"What we've seen so far this morning is just a high volume of hail bruises to roofs in the neighborhood that we're in," Justin Ge Pluto, a roofing contractor, said.

He recommends calling a roofer before the insurance company.

"First and foremost, it's just getting an honest and specialized opinion on the situation and an honest recommendation if an insurance claim is worth it," Pluto said.

What's next:

With more chances for rain this week, you can check ATX Floods for any road closures.