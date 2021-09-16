Overnight SWAT standoff in South Austin ends peacefully

A SWAT standoff in South Austin that began overnight ended peacefully this morning.

The standoff began just before midnight in the 1500 block of South Lamar just north of Mary Street.

Officials say the incident was reported as a domestic violence situation.

The victim said she'd left her home to get away from the suspect who reportedly had multiple firearms in the house. That's when the SWAT team was called in to help.

The suspect eventually obeyed police commands to come out and was taken into custody.

The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the scene.

If you or someone you know is in an abusive situation and needs help, you can go to safeaustin.org or call 512-267-SAFE (7133).

Staff is standing by 24-hours a day, 7-days a week to help those who need it.

