Owner of Spicewood home sees fire on security camera, calls 911

The owners of a multi-story Spicewood home saw flames on their security camera and called 911 this morning, prompting the response of several fire departments.

The Pedernales Fire Department responded to the structure fire on Sailboat Pass near the Barton Creek Lakeside Country Club around 10:30 a.m. Dec. 11. Lake Travis, Oak Hill, and Ce-Bar fire crews are assisting.

No injuries have been reported and no evacuations for surrounding homes have been initiated.

According to PFD, the fire is still active and there is a partial collapse at the front of the house. Crews found the fire at the rear of the house.

Neighbors reportedly saw the fire and contacted the owners who confirmed via their security cameras.

This story is developing. Check back for updates,