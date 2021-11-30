Oxford High School shooting: Meijer grocery store closes to assist in reunification process

An Oxford, Michigan grocery store has shut down operations to assist in the reunification process for students who were evacuated from Oxford High School, roughly 30 miles north of Detroit, after a mass shooting.

A 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at the school on Tuesday, killing three students and wounding eight other people, including a teacher, authorities said.

Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe said the nearby Meijer grocery store location closed down to help authorities and assist in getting the students reunited with their families.

The school was placed on lockdown after the attack, with some children sheltering in locked classrooms while officers searched the premises. They were later taken to the Meijer across the street from the school to be picked up by their parents.

McCabe said at a news conference that he didn’t know what the assailant’s motives were for the attack.

"Deputies confronted him, he had the weapon on him, they took him into custody," McCabe said, adding that the suspect wasn't hurt when he was taken into custody and he refused to say how he got the gun into the school.

McCabe said his agency received over 100 911 calls about the shooting.

Meijer did not immediately respond to FOX Television Stations for comment.

Meijer is supercenter chain throughout the Midwest, with its corporate headquarters in Walker, Michigan.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

