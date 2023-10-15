Israel-Hamas war: Hundreds gather at Texas Capitol to rally for Palestine

Hundreds gathered with signs and flags in hand to express their concerns and rally in support of Palestine.

"We are here showing our first amendment right," said a demonstrator who did not want to be identified. "We are protesting."

A growing crowd speaking out in front of the Capitol in downtown Austin Sunday afternoon.

"It's really amazing to see the support, you know," the demonstrator said. "Austin isn't like Houston or Dallas in a sense where, like, the big numbers come out, but we see that people are coming out, they are supporting, and it's great to see."

The ongoing war between Israel and Hamas has led to more than 3,600 lives being lost.

1,400 Israeli civilians and soldiers, 30 U.S. citizens have died, and Palestinian Health authorities say more than 2,300 Palestinians have died. The death toll is rising daily.

"We are here to stand with the people of Palestine in solidarity," the demonstrator said.

Demonstrators say they are concerned for those living in Gaza after Israel ordered Palestinians to evacuate.

"You know I pray for them," the demonstrator said. "It's a very unrealistic expectation to tell 1.1 million people to evacuate in less than 24 hours."

The protestors took their demonstrations to the streets of downtown marching and making their voices heard, hoping to make a difference.

"It's really heartbreaking, but you know my people are resilient," the demonstrator said. "At the end of the day, I really hope that the best."