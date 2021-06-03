Pandemic, severe weather provide graduation lesson in adapting

Graduating seniors from Austin ISD schools Thursday continued receiving their diplomas, a big moment made even bigger because of COVID19.

"With all the challenges and best efforts, it’s definitely a good feeling to walk the stage on the stage in person instead of having to be behind a screen," said graduating senior Victor Elon.

This series of commencement ceremonies is the largest Austin ISD has held since the COVID-19 pandemic began, a big step, according to AISD Executive Director of High Schools Dr. Sheila Henry.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

"Absolutely this is the first step to getting back to normal because our goal is to have in-person graduations for them next year but inside of a facility that will be larger than this one," said Dr. Henry.

COVID-19 protocols limited the number of friends and families in the Toney Burger Center in South Austin. Masks were required and a temperature check was the ticket to get all the way in.

"I wasn’t sure how the graduation was going to work if it was going to be like last year, where they kind of had to be virtual, so yeah I’m really excited that we are able to have it this year," said the father of a Travis High School graduate.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

For the graduates and parents, the challenge Wednesday wasn’t a pandemic. It was dealing with Mother Nature. Large storms developed and producing a lot of lightning. Power was knocked out at the Delco Activity Center during the graduation ceremony for Anderson High Wednesday night.

Jennifer Magnon was there to cheer on her niece. "It started off great and then when the lights went off we thought it was a prank but then they never came back on," she said.

Instead of canceling the ceremony, it continued, illuminated by people activating their cell phone flashlights. Administrators used a bullhorn to announce the names of graduates. At one point everyone started to sing the Star-Spangled Banner.

"It was awesome I was proud to be an American," said Magnon.

A similar situation happened a few days earlier during the graduation ceremony in Bruceville/Eddy just north of Waco. Parents there and in Austin refused to let the rain ruin the day.

"And today we have these heavy rains, that you know, this is not going to stop him from stop us to celebrate, I think this is a good day to celebrate," said a father of one of the graduates.

AISD, in planning for the 2021 graduations, originally had ceremonies at several outdoor venues. "So we put a plan in place and then all we had to do was pivot to that plan because we had a plan in place in case the weather got bad," said Dr. Henry.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST INFO ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK