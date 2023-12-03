South Austin Christmas tree farmer sells thousands of trees for the holidays

A variety of trees stand tall at Papa Noel Christmas trees in south Austin, while families browse searching for the perfect addition to their household this holiday season.

"We are searching for a tree that is tall and has lots of limbs and a very straight top," said Christmas tree shopper Annabelle Michaud.

During the holiday season, families are left with the decision of decorating an artificial tree or a real tree . For the past three years, Beau Coan says Papa Noel Christmas Trees has sold between 11,000 and 12,000 trees.

"When people buy a real Christmas tree here in the United States, you are supporting local farmers and small businesses," Coan, owner of Papa Noel Christmas Trees, said. "When you buy an artificial tree you are supporting large box stores."

According to the National Christmas Tree Association, the tradition of decorating Christmas trees started in the 1500s and serves as a childhood memory for many.

"My husband is from the East Coast, and it brings back a lot of memories for him to have a nice fresh tree, and it is fun coming to pick one out every year," said Christmas tree shopper Christina Michaud. "I love that we have been doing this since you were teeny tiny, and it is just fun to come out here and find something together and to get it all put together."

Coan, who is a professional tree farmer, says the maintenance and safety risk are low.

"The main thing to do is keep it watered as you would any other houseplant," Coan said. "The other thing is to keep away from direct heat sources."

The average growth cycle for a Christmas tree is seven years. Picking one that is suitable for your home can take time, family and friends.

"I just go with what will fit in our space and look nice, but we have definitely spiced it up each year, we've done different ones each year," said Christina Michaud.

Those browsing are able to select from three different varieties of fir trees that come in different shapes and sizes.

"You can buy a tree as small as three feet from us, and you buy a tree as tall as 16 feet from us," Beau Coan said.