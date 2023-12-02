Expand / Collapse search
Downtown Holiday Sing Along & Stroll rings in holiday season in Austin

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Updated 6:44PM
AUSTIN, Texas - The streets of Downtown Austin will be filled with holiday joy on Saturday evening during the Downtown Austin Alliance's 29th annual Tree Lighting, Sing-Along and Stroll.

Austinites can attend the festivities starting at 5 p.m. on Congress Avenue between 9th and 10th streets.

The free-family friendly event will feature Austin-area artisan vendors, food trucks, an interactive kids' zone, Peppermint Alley area, and multiple photo stations, including with Santa!

Starting at 6:45 p.m., FOX 7 Austin will be streaming the Capitol Tree Lighting, led by our very own Dave Froehlich and Leslie Rangel from Good Day Austin.

Central Texas Food Bank will also be collecting donations onsite.