UT campus lights up for the holidays with Longhorn Lights

UT Austin President Jay Hartzell flipped the switch on the university's new holiday tradition, a light show called Longhorn Lights. He was surrounded by thousands of community members and the Longhorn Nation.

"It came about as part of an overarching plan and goal of trying to help make campus be a real vibrant place," President Hartzell said.

More than 400,000 lights will run along the Drag from Guadalupe Street between 21st and 24th Streets, with 24 heritage oak trees illuminated in burnt orange and white lights that are in sync with music from the Longhorn Band.

"We did this all in five weeks, which in university time is light speed," President Hartzell said. "It was a cast of many: university arborists figured out how to protect the trees and the squirrels, we have electricians on staff, carpenters on staff."

The kickoff for the light show included live music from the band, the cheer squad, and an appearance from the Texas mascot, Bevo.

"I have seen him from a distance at the games but never this close and personal," said student Caroline Wheir. "I have already gotten a few pictures and I’m really excited that he is here. I think it’s really cool."

Longhorn Lights is free to the public, and the lights are on daily from 5-10 p.m.

HOLIDAY TRADITIONS ACROSS CENTRAL TEXAS

"It’s a great way for people to drive by and experience it all the way through the holiday season," President Hartzell said.

"I didn’t think it was going to be this big event, and I am really happy that I ended up coming here," Wheir said.

"I think bringing the community together is definitely a really fun thing and that is what UT is all about," said UT student Avery Wiley.