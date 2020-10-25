PARD to hold virtual community meetings for Hancock Golf Course

The Austin Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting two virtual community meetings about the Hancock Golf Course.

The meetings will present feedback from the Feb. 29 community meeting and results from a public survey. Participants will have the opportunity to provide feedback, ask questions regarding future operations, and discuss the request for proposals process (RFP).

Two meeting dates are offered:

Monday, October 26 at 7 p.m.

Thursday, October 29 at 5 p.m.

Both meetings follow the same agenda, says the department. Following the meetings, a new survey will allow community members to provide feedback on the RFP process. Community members can suggest a variety of considerations for a new operator, such as parking improvements, enhancing passive areas, and realignment of operations.

For those unable to attend, meeting recordings will be posted to the project's webpage along with links to engagement/education materials, as well as the new survey.

