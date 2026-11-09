Parents of 8-year-old girl killed in Camp Mystic flood file multimillion-dollar wrongful death lawsuit

The Brief The parents of an 8-year-old girl who drowned in the July 2025 Camp Mystic flash flood filed a multimillion-dollar wrongful death lawsuit against the camp's operators. The suit alleges gross negligence, claiming leadership failed to evacuate low-lying cabins after flood warnings and instead prioritized moving watercraft equipment. Camp operators have not yet responded to the allegations in state court following a federal bankruptcy judge's ruling permitting the litigation.



The parents of an 8-year-old girl who died in the catastrophic July 4, 2025, flash flood at Camp Mystic have filed a multimillion-dollar wrongful death lawsuit against the camp's operators, owners, and key directors.

Mary Grace Baker's parents file wrongful death lawsuit

What we know:

The petition, filed in Travis County District Court by Clarke and Katie Baker of Beaumont, seeks damages in excess of $1 million. It alleges that the deaths of their daughter, Mary Grace Baker, and 26 other children and counselors were entirely preventable.

According to the court filing, Mary Grace was dropped off at the Kerr County summer camp on June 29, 2025, for her first overnight camp experience. She was assigned to the "Twins I" cabin in an area known as "The Flats," situated on low-lying ground adjacent to the Guadalupe River.

View of Camp Mystic's central gathering space, the Recreation Hall, surrounded by damaged structures and fallen trees along the Guadalupe River in Hunt, Texas, on July 8, 2025, after severe flash flooding over the July 4 holiday weekend. (Photo by RO Expand

The lawsuit details a grim timeline of the early morning hours of July 4, 2025, when a severe flash flood struck the region. Despite a National Weather Service flash-flood warning issued at 1:14 a.m. and escalating water levels, camp leadership allegedly failed to activate the camp's public address system, conduct a timely evacuation, or provide cabin counselors with communication devices or emergency equipment.

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Instead of immediately evacuating young campers, the petition claims camp leadership prioritized moving canoes and waterfront equipment and ensured the safety of adult workers. Counselors in the younger cabins were allegedly instructed to "stay put" and place towels against incoming water. By the time evacuations began around 3 a.m., floodwaters had cut off access, and Twins I was overwhelmed, resulting in the drowning of the young campers inside.

The lawsuit names numerous defendants, including Natural Fountains Properties, Camp Mystic LLC, executive directors, and other family members and operators, accusing them of gross negligence, premises liability, breach of fiduciary duty, and violations of state youth camp safety regulations.

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The filing notes that the debtor entities previously filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, but a federal bankruptcy judge modified the automatic stay, allowing the Bakers to proceed with their lawsuit in state court.

What's next:

The plaintiffs are demanding a trial by jury.