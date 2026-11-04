Central Texas election results: No tax rate elections pass; one district passes bonds

The Brief Multiple school districts called for elections this November All VATREs failed at the ballot box Only one district passed their bond elections: Manor ISD



Multiple Central Texas school districts called for elections this fall, and almost all lost at the ballot box Tuesday night.

Only one district successfully passed a bond election: Manor ISD. All VATRE elections failed.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Central Texas school districts put bonds, tax rates, board positions on the ballot

How did Central Texas school districts do at the ballot box this November?

By the numbers:

Click each of the links to be taken directly to the school district's entry below: Austin ISD, Bartlett ISD, Bastrop ISD, Comal ISD, Coupland ISD, Del Valle ISD, Florence ISD, Georgetown ISD, Harper ISD, Leander ISD, Manor ISD, McDade ISD, Pflugerville ISD, and Round Rock ISD.

Districts are listed in alphabetical order.

Austin ISD had five school board positions on the ballot: District 1, District 4, District 6, District 7, and At-Large Position 9.

District 1

Results:

Cheryl Bradley - 43.10%

Candace L. Hunter - 56.90%

District 1

Results:

Cheryl Bradley - 43.10%

Candace L. Hunter - 56.90%

District 4

Results:

Edward M. Bradfield - 14.22%

Tricia Mitchell Kim - 28.22%

Jessica Jessie Neufeld - 57.56%

District 6

Results:

Sarah Dille - 58.64%

Alex San Martin - 21.20%

Marie Lebron - 20.16%

District 7

Results:

Jimmy Counihan - 40.18%

Laurie Solis - 59.82%

District 9 - At Large

Results:

Cynthia Soliz - 42.83%

Kirk Becker - 14.30%

Pamela Mathai - 42.87%

Bartlett ISD had three separate propositions on the ballot, a VATRE and two bond elections.

BISD was asking voters to approve a $1.2804 total tax rate and up to $4.3 million in refunding bonds for eligible 2024 maintenance tax notes and time warrants.

All three propositions failed at the ballot box:

Prop A (VATRE): 209 for/603 against (25.74%/74.26%)

Prop B (Bond election): 205 for/598 against (25.53%/74.47%)

Prop C (Bond election): 214 for/585 against (26.78%/73.22%)

Bastrop ISD called for a VATRE to change the district's property tax rate.

The school board voted to adopt the recommended new tax rate of $1.0809, pending voter approval.

The VATRE failed at the ballot box:

Prop A (VATRE): 7,630 for/15,032 against (33.67%/66.33%)

Superintendent Dr. Kristi Lee shared a message following the results:

"I want to thank everyone who participated in this year's election and for your continued partnership in making Bastrop ISD the best it can be. Election results are in, and unfortunately, Proposition A did not pass, receiving 33.67% of the vote. While this important measure was not approved by the voters, we remain committed to our teachers, staff and students. We recognize the financial landscape ahead and will continue to make thoughtful, responsible decisions, keeping students at the center of our work, as we move forward together."

Lee also shared a statement from School Board President Chris Dillon:

"On behalf of the Board of Trustees, I want to thank everyone who participated in this election and took the time to consider an important issue affecting the future of our school district. While the proposed additional funding will not be available to the district, our commitment to the students, educators, and families of Bastrop ISD remains unchanged. Our Board and administration will carefully evaluate the financial implications of this outcome and make decisions necessary to provide the greatest support possible for students and our employees within the resources available. An election determines the resources available to us. It doesn't determine our commitment to our students and the district's success. That commitment remains as strong as ever."

Comal ISD asked voters to approve two bond propositions totaling $567 million to address safety and security, aging facilities, growth in enrollment, transportation and technology upgrades.

Both propositions failed.

Prop A ($539.955M bond election): 34,972 for/51,558 against (40.42%/59.58%)

Prop B ($27.045M bond election): 34,988 for/51,811 against (40.31%/59.69%)

Superintendent Dr. John E Chapman III shared a statement on the results:

Dear Comal ISD Families,

On behalf of Comal ISD, I would like to thank everyone who participated in yesterday's bond election. No matter what final decision you made at the ballot box, your choice to actively engage in the decision-making process reflects your passion for education in our area and sets an incredible example for our students.

While voters did not approve either of the two bond propositions, we respect and appreciate the time our families and community members took to learn about the proposals, ask questions and make their voices heard.

Our commitment to providing every student with a high-quality education remains unchanged. As one of the fastest-growing school districts in Texas, we will continue working to address the needs of our students, teachers and campuses while remaining responsible stewards of taxpayer resources.

In the coming weeks, district leadership and the Board of Trustees will evaluate our next steps, review district priorities and continue engaging with our community about the challenges and opportunities ahead.

We are grateful for the trust you place in Comal ISD every day. Your involvement and partnership are essential to our continued success.

Thank you again for your participation, your support of our schools and, most importantly, your commitment to the students we serve.

Coupland ISD called for a VATRE to help support its first secondary campus in nearly 80 years.

Unfortunately, the proposition failed.

Prop A (VATRE): 239 for/360 against (39.90%/60.10%)

Superintendent Dr. Earl W. Parcell shared a statement after the results:

To the Coupland ISD Community,

I'd like to thank each and every voter in the Coupland ISD community who took the time to provide their input on the district's 2026 Voter Approved Tax Ratificaion Election (VATRE). While we are disappointed in the results of this election, we will continue to prioritize the needs of our students, and staff, first and foremost in everything we do. We will continue the great work of teaching, supporting, and growing the students in Coupland ISD, now and in the future. A future that now includes students starting kindergarten at Coupland Elementary School and then graduating from Coupland Junior High & High School beginning with the class of 2030. Together, with our community, we will work to instill a foundation of academics and character and empower all students to achieve excellence in Coupland ISD; The BEST little school in Texas - where EXCELLENCE is tradition.

Del Valle ISD called for a VATRE to raise almost $14 million in new funding for teacher and staff raises and to support programs and new staff for a new high school set to open in 2028.

The proposition failed.

Prop A (VATRE): 10,827 for/11,928 against (47.58%/52.42%)

"We’re disappointed in the outcome, but we respect the decision of our community," said Superintendent Dr. Matthew Gutierrez in a release from DVISD. "Although we’ve already implemented cost-saving measures, our responsibility now is to continue making difficult financial decisions while remaining focused on our students and employees."

"While there are significant financial challenges ahead, Del Valle ISD remains committed to managing district resources responsibly and providing the best possible educational opportunities for our students," added Dr. Gutierrez.

Florence ISD called for a VATRE to raise almost $300,000 in tax revenue and a bond election to refund a 2015 maintenance tax note from the Interest & Sinking budget instead of the Maintenance & Operations budget.

Both propositions failed.

Prop A (VATRE): 884 for/1,616 against (35.36%/64.64%)

Prop B (Bond election): 781 for/1,588 against (32.97%/67.03%)

Georgetown ISD called for a VATRE to help provide more revenue for teacher/staff salaries, student programs, instructional support and required services.

The proposition failed.

Prop A (VATRE): 26,594 for/28,307 against (48.44%/51.56%)

Harper ISD called for an election for four school board positions.

All four positions are at large.

Results:

Bill Bacon - 1028

Mary Krebs - 957

Paul Anderson - 860

John Paul Fogle - 790

Timothy Holmes - 721

Krebs, Bacon and Anderson were incumbents. Fogle will be a new board member, replacing current board member Quentin Bierschwale.

Leander ISD called for a VATRE to help provide more revenue for day-to-day expenses, including instructional programs, student services and staff salaries.

The proposition failed.

Prop A (VATRE): 38,772 for/47,863 against (44.75%/55.25%)

Manor ISD was the only district that had any propositions pass this fall.

Manor ISD asked voters to approve two bond propositions totaling $400 million to address revamping facilities, updating outdated technology, and modernizing campus infrastructure.

Both propositions passed, with Prop B passing by just over 2 percent of the vote.

Prop A ($391.5M bond election): 12,458 for/10,099 against (55.23%/44.77%)

Prop B ($8.5M bond election): 11,798 for/10,660 against (52.53%/47.47%)

Superintendent Dr. Robert Sormani shared a statement following the results:

Manor ISD Community,

On behalf of our students, staff, and Board of Trustees, thank you for supporting both propositions in Bond 2026. We are deeply grateful for your willingness to invest in our schools and in the children and families who count on them every day. Your support will help us address longstanding needs and create better places for our students to learn and grow.

We know this investment comes with trust and responsibility. As we begin the work ahead, we will honor that trust through thoughtful decisions, careful stewardship, and open communication.

Throughout this process, we heard from families, staff, and neighbors who care deeply about our schools. You attended meetings, visited campuses, asked thoughtful questions, and shared your perspectives. Whether you supported the proposals or had concerns, your voice mattered. Thank you for taking part in this important decision.

I also want to recognize our Facilities Advisory Committee. These community members gave their time to study our buildings, consider our needs, and help us plan for the future. We are grateful for their care and commitment.

As superintendent, I think about what these improvements will mean in the course of an ordinary school day: a teacher beginning a lesson with reliable technology, students having more room to learn and collaborate, or a young adult practicing the skills that will help them live more independently. Those everyday experiences are at the heart of this investment.

The approval of Proposition A allows us to address aging facilities, make better use of our campuses, strengthen safety and security, and replace older buses. Proposition B will help put dependable devices in the hands of our students and teachers. Together, these projects will support the work happening in our schools each day.

We are excited to move forward. Our next steps will include detailed planning, design, and project scheduling. This work will take time, and we will keep you informed as plans develop and projects begin.

A community Bond Oversight Committee will be formed to help review our progress and the use of bond funds. We will also share regular updates so you can see how this investment is being put to work and follow the changes taking place across the district.

Our responsibility is to serve every student and earn our community’s trust through the decisions we make and the work we do. We intend to carry that responsibility into every phase of this bond program.

Thank you for your continued partnership and for helping us care for the schools that serve our community. I look forward to sharing our progress with you.

McDade ISD asked voters to approve a bond proposition totaling $4.5 million to build a new 10-classroom facility.

The proposition failed.

Prop A ($4.5M bond election): 302 for/442 against (40.32%/59.68%)

Pflugerville ISD called for an election for two school board positions: Place 6 and 7.

Those spots are currently held by Board President Chevonne Lorigo-Johst and Jean Mayer.

Place 6

Nicole Toran unseated incumbent Mayer.

Results:

Nicole Toran - 55.48%

Jean Mayer - 44.52%

Place 7

Lorigo-Johst ran unopposed and will keep her seat.

Round Rock ISD asked voters to approve a VATRE that would have raised $15 million for district operations and possibly paid for a 2% raise for all eligible teachers and staff.

The proposition failed.

Prop A (VATRE): 47,127 for/51,676 against (47.70%/52.30%)

"Thank you to the voters and our partners in Round Rock ISD who supported our teachers and staff," said Superintendent Hafedh Azaiez in a release. "This is obviously not the outcome we had hoped for, and we know the amazing educators in our district share our disappointment. We will continue to work hard to support all students and staff in Round Rock ISD."

RRISD also had four trustee positions on the ballot.

Place 3

Ayaan Moledina ousted incumbent Amber Landrum in a four-way race.

Results:

Ayaan Moledina - 40.8%

Amber Landrum - 24.6%

Gregory Andrew - 21.6%

Vera Southwell - 13%

Place 4

Board President Alicia Markum ran unopposed, and will keep her seat.

Place 5

Two candidates were running to replace longtime trustee Amy Weir, who said she would not be seeking a third term.

Results:

Meghna Roy - 55.4%

Miriam Arora - 44.6%

Place 6

Two candidates were in the running for Place 6: incumbent Fabian Cuero, who was seeking his first full term on the board, and his challenger, Troy Evanovich.

Results:

Fabian Cuero - 62%

Troy Evanovich - 38%

RRISD says votes will be canvassed and made official at a special Nov. 16 board meeting. New trustees will be sworn in and seated by the Nov. 19 regular board meeting.