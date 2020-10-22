Park fire restrictions now in effect in all City of Austin parks

The Austin Parks and Recreation Department is prohibiting fires and grilling in all City of Austin parks effective immediately.

PARD says that it is temporarily prohibiting the building of fires and grilling in all City of Austin parks, greenbelts, and preserves—pursuant to Ordinance No. 20111102-025—effective immediately and until further notice due to current drought conditions.

The restriction includes the use of wood or charcoal BBQ pits, grills, and smokers. Propane stoves will be allowed in designated picnic areas only. PARD is also reminding residents that smoking is always prohibited in city parks.

Violations may result in fines between $300 and $500.

PARD says the temporary ban is to help ensure the safety of park patrons and surrounding communities and to minimize the risk of wildfires in the city's parks and greenbelts.

PARD says that it is continuing to evaluate conditions and will lift the ban as soon as it is safe to do so.

