Parmer Lane Fire: Wilco justices of the peace collecting donations for victims

All four Justices of the Peace in Williamson County are collecting donations for families impacted by recent area wildfires.

Residents who want to help can drop off new socks and undergarments for children and adults at any of the county JP offices through Friday, Aug. 18.

The donation drive is in conjunction with the Austin Disaster Relief Network.

Donations can be dropped off at the following locations and times.

Justice of the Peace, Pct. 1: Judge KT Musselman

Address: 1801 E Old Settlers Blvd., Suite 100, Round Rock, TX 78664

Hours: Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Justice of the Peace, Pct. 2: Judge Angela Williams

Address: 350 Discovery Blvd., Suite 204, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Hours: Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m; Friday from 8 a.m. to noon

Justice of the Peace, Pct. 3: Judge Evelyn McLean

Address: 100 Wilco Way, Georgetown, TX 78626

Hours: Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Justice of the Peace, Pct. 4: Judge Redden

Address: 211 W 6th Street, Taylor, TX 76574

Hours: Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Earlier this month, a large brush fire in Cedar Park burned 37 acres and took two days to fully contain. One apartment building was completely destroyed and three others sustained fire and water damage.

The American Red Cross is also providing support and assistance to those residents impacted. Those needing assistance can contact the American Red Cross, Austin Office at 1-800-733-2767.

The City of Cedar Park is collaborating with the Central Texas Community Foundation to collect, manage, and distribute financial donations for those affected by the fire through the Parmer Lane Fire Recovery Fund. To make a financial donation, click here.