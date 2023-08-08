Large brush fire causing evacuations, affecting traffic in Cedar Park

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A large brush fire has sparked in Cedar Park. Photo Courtesy: Teresa Rogers

First responders are on the scene of a large brush fire in Cedar Park.

Cedar Park police say the fire near 12820 W. Parmer Lane is requiring some evacuations at a nearby apartment complex.

The fire is also impacting structures and traffic.

Residents are asked to avoid the area if possible.

FOX 7 Austin viewers sent in video of the fire:

----------

----------

----------

This story is developing. Check back for updates.