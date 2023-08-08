Expand / Collapse search

Large brush fire causing evacuations, affecting traffic in Cedar Park

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Cedar Park
FOX 7 Austin
Image 1 of 4

A large brush fire has sparked in Cedar Park. Photo Courtesy: Teresa Rogers

CEDAR PARK, Texas - First responders are on the scene of a large brush fire in Cedar Park.

Cedar Park police say the fire near 12820 W. Parmer Lane is requiring some evacuations at a nearby apartment complex.

The fire is also impacting structures and traffic.

Residents are asked to avoid the area if possible.

FOX 7 Austin viewers sent in video of the fire:

VIDEO: Aerial view of Cedar Park brush fire

Fire crews are working to put out a large brush fire in Cedar Park. This is an aerial view of the fire. Video courtesy: R Friesz Drone Video & Picture

----------

VIDEO: Brush fire sparks in Cedar Park

Fire crews are working to put out a large brush fire in Cedar Park. Video courtesy: DC Grimekid

----------

VIDEO: Cedar Park brush fire

A large brush fire has sparked in Cedar Park. Video courtesy: Amanda Schenk

----------

This story is developing. Check back for updates.