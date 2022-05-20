Pasadena police officers fatally shoot man in Seabrook

Pasadena police officers shot and killed a man while they were attempting to serve a felony warrant in Seabrook on Thursday night, officials say.

The shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of Repsdorph Road.

According to Pasadena PD, officers were looking for 35-year-old Samuel Frias who was wanted in connection with a felony aggravated assault – domestic violence case that occurred in February. Police say he was also a person of interest in a homicide that occurred earlier this month in Pasadena.

Officers located the man in a parking lot, and he fled on foot when officers approached, authorities say.

While officers pursued the man on foot, police say Frias displayed a handgun. According to Pasadena PD, he ignored officers’ instructions to drop the weapon, and officers shot him.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers or other citizens were injured in the shooting.

Multiple agencies are investigating, including the Pasadena Police Department, Seabrook investigators, and a team with the District Attorney’s Office.